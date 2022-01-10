Christian County businessman announces primary challenge against State Rep. Tricia Derges

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County businessman will challenge State Rep. Tricia Derges in the Republican primary in August.

Jamie Ray Gragg announced his candidacy on Monday.

Gragg owns Ozark Mountain Tops and Artworks. The Ozark High School and Southwest Baptist University graduate also worked many years as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America. He also played multiple characters at Silver Dollar City for the past 20 years.

Gragg says he has grown weary of seeing the same results from the same decisions from the same politicians.

Dr. Tricia Derges, of Nixa, faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23. The US Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. She is fighting the charges.

