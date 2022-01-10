City leaders in Ash Grove, Mo. select next police chief

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Ash Grove selected the next police chief.

Mayor Les Gardner announced John Davis of Lamar to the position. He will start in the next coming weeks. Davis has served the Lamar Police Department for 36 years.

The city approved the hire of a reserve officer at its council meeting in November after several resignations.

