FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Enjoy the work-week warm-up

Highs will be above normal much of the week
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Be grateful for the high-pressure overhead. This is bringing in dry air and we’ll see comfortable temperatures today. The average high temp for this time of year is 44°, and we’ll be sitting close to that at 45°.

High temperatures this week stay above-normal
A weak cold front does move through tonight that will have little impact other than a wind shift. Temperature readings tonight will sit in the 20s. Tomorrow afternoon is breezier as high pressure moves eastward. This eastward movement will bring about southwest flow and warmer temperatures in the 50s.

High temperatures this week stay above-normal
With high pressure staying east this week, we’ll have several days with highs in the 50s. This is about 10° above the average.

The change occurs Friday night as another cold front dips south. At this point, the front doesn’t look to bring any precipitation. If this changes, you can expect very light rain to develop. We will be cloudier and cool Saturday and through early next week.

Very little rain in the forecast
