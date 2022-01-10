Advertisement

Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some immunocompromised Americans can get another COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who received their booster five months ago, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting another dose five months after the last vaccine dose.

The agency previously recommended six months before another shot.

An additional primary shot is recommended for people aged 5 and older who got a Pfizer vaccine and those 12 and older who received Moderna. No additional shot is yet recommended for those who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who are considered immunocompromised include those being treated for cancer, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, people with conditions that affect their immune system, people with advanced or untreated HIV and people getting high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress immune response.

The CDC said those who have questions about whether getting another dose is right for them should talk to their primary healthcare provider.

Those who have immune system issues are at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Courtesy: KMOV
Two dead after plane crash near New Melle, Missouri
Generic crash
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

Latest News

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported
As COVID-19 cases rise, health officials say it’s time to ditch the cloth masks.
Health officials in the Ozarks explain why cloth masks may not work as well against the Omicron variant
Mark Cobb
Taney County man gets 25 years for sexual exploitation of a child
Pepperidge Farm is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new...
Goldfish releases bigger, spicier ‘Mega Bites’ crackers made for adults
The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from...
Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding