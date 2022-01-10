Health officials in the Ozarks explain why cloth masks may not work as well against the Omicron variant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 cases rise, health officials say it’s time to ditch the cloth masks.

The Centers for Disease Control shares cloth masks are not as protective against the Omicron variant. Staff at Mercy and CoxHealth are handing out what they say are “safer” masking options to all guests and all employees. An infection prevention specialist with CoxHealth says the most effective option is a level two or three masks. It is a medical-grade with two to three levels.

Major vendors like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Amazon sell them. Christie Bos with Mercy says a cloth mask will be effective with source control, but the other options do provide more protection

“Recently the CDC has changed its current recommendations and it is to avoid wearing cloth masks and wear a medical-grade mask,” said Bos. “We would recommend a level two or level three droplet mask or sometimes you hear those referred to as surgical masks. It’s really important to make sure when you are wearing a mask that it’s pinched tightly around your nose and you avoid touching the front of your mask.”

As of December 31, the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Greene County more than doubled, reaching 174 cases per day, compared to 75 on December 1.

