Advertisement

Infant ‘Angel Formula’ recalled for possible health risks

Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It...
Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It has been recalled for possible health risks.(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an infant formula made by Moor Herbs has been recalled for not meeting nutrition and labeling requirements.

“Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online.

FDA testing determined the iron, sodium and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which can lead to iron overload or an electrolyte imbalance, the agency said in a news release. Also, it did not have vitamin D, and a deficiency can lead to rickets in children.

There have been no reports of illness, Moor Herbs stated.

The product is sold in 16-ounce plastic bottles, and the labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. Moor Herbs said it began shipping it in February 2019, and all units are included in the recall.

The FDA said in the release that parents and caregivers who used the product should contact health care providers if they are concerned about their child’s health.

Any Angel Formula should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Moor Herbs at 313-583-9709. For more information on recalls, go to FDA.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Courtesy: KMOV
Two dead after plane crash near New Melle, Missouri
Generic crash
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

Latest News

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported
As COVID-19 cases rise, health officials say it’s time to ditch the cloth masks.
Health officials in the Ozarks explain why cloth masks may not work as well against the Omicron variant
Mark Cobb
Taney County man gets 25 years for sexual exploitation of a child
Pepperidge Farm is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new...
Goldfish releases bigger, spicier ‘Mega Bites’ crackers made for adults
The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from...
Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding