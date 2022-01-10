Kimberling City, Mo. Police Department shares update on officer hiring efforts

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The city. of Kimberling City is taking steps to rebuild its police force after all of its officers resigned back in September.

As of January 10, the Kimberling City Police Department has a police chief and four officers. Two of the four officers and a K-9 started Monday.

“When I was first hired as the chief of police here in Kimberling City my first priority was to recruit and hire professional officers,” said Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine. “I think ahead of my timeline, I’ve met that match and hired those officers.”

Chief Lemoine says in the last 40 days he’s reviewed more than 45 applications and conducted 20 interviews, leading to the final selection of the four officers. For the first time, one of the officers is a female. She is also the handler of the department’s new K-9 Ginger.

”Having a K-9 coming to Kimberling City is a tremendous asset, this will be a tracking dog certified in five different narcotics,” Lemoine said.

The chief says having a female officer brings another level of diversity to the force as well.

”I think having a female with the local population and the citizens of Kimberling City, she will be able to adapt extremely well.”

Officer Andrew Asher started Monday and says rebuilding trust and connecting with the community is important to him.

”Just a presence, just knowing that we are here oftentimes enough to deter a lot of things that could happen,” said Asher. “That’s probably one of the key important things about having a good uniform police department.”

Within the department’s budget, there is room to hire one more officer.

”As of right now, we’re going to perform with the four and see how things go and progress,” Lemoine said.

The last police force mentioned pay, benefits, and not enough adequate training for officers as reasons for leaving. Lemoine says to keep new hires, the benefits package is comparable to other departments and in-depth training has already started.

”With the training and having the confidence in these officers is going to be a benefit,” said Lemoine.

“I’m very excited to get to know the community, get to know the people here, and start this thing,” said Asher.

The two newest officers and K-9 will be sworn in Tuesday at 4 p.m. at city hall.

