Miller County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of detention sergeant from COVID-19 complications

ELDON, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of its detention sergeant after a battle with COVID-19.

Detention Sergeant Janell Visser recently died. Sgt. Visser began with the sheriff’s office in 2007. She was named Jailer of the Year in 2021.

The sheriff’s office asks you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.

