Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services discusses at-home testing kit pause

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Demand has soared for Missouri’s free COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

”We only had about 6,000 (used) from May to mid-December. Then the holiday season picked up and we immediately hit that 15,000,” said Communications Director Lisa Cox.

In the first four days of January, Missourians ordered 15,000 tests. After Wednesday, only 500 tests will be able to be ordered per day to allow the vendor to catch up. Once the limit is reached, you’ll have to check back the next day for availability.

”That week prior was so busy for our contractor, and they had been promising two-day shipping up until then, and they wanted to maintain that,” said Cox.

There are specific instructions on how to use the tests and send them. One of them being it needs to be sent out through FedEx, not a third-party vendor. For those who live in rural areas, you can schedule FedEx to come to pick it up.

The governor said there was no shortage of COVID-19 PCR tests during a news conference at the end of 2021.

“We’re not seeing the shortage on that side, as we are with antigen testing supplies. So those are the ones where, you know, people were used to getting them over the counter at the retailer, and they’re having trouble finding them that way now,” said Cox.

