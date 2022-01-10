Advertisement

Missouri woman admits to role in Capitol riot days after crash arrest

Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was photographed last year carrying a wooden nameplate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for her role in the insurrection.

The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and substance abuse treatment because of a recent deadly crash.

Hernandez, of Sullivan, entered the guilty plea Monday to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds during a video conference.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Courtesy: KMOV
Two dead after plane crash near New Melle, Missouri
Generic crash
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases rise, health officials say it’s time to ditch the cloth masks.
Health officials in the Ozarks explain why cloth masks may not work as well against the Omicron variant
Health officials in the Ozarks explain why cloth masks may not work as well against the Omicron variant
Residents of Springfield neighborhood claim aggressive dog terrorizing streets
Kimberling City is taking steps to rebuild its police force after all of its officers resigned...
Kimberling City, Mo. Police Department shares update on officer hiring efforts
Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19