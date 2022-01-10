Springfield-Branson National Airport will receive Airport Rescue Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport will get reimbursed just over $500,000 after aiding businesses that operate inside of the airport during the pandemic. Springfield City Council will accept an Airport Rescue Grant from the United States Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration. This is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Kent Boyd with the Springfield-Branson National Airport said at the beginning of the pandemic, the airport helped companies that operate inside pay rent. Some of the businesses include the car rentals companies, the airport gift shop and restaurant.

“There is a significant number of people who think that the airport owns everything at the airport,” said Boyd. “The airport is in fact a landlord and we rent space to those private businesses from which they conduct their business. So that includes the restaurants, you have stores, rental car agencies and airlines.”

Boyd said there were five companies total that received aid.

“The two companies that got the biggest amount of relief was the restaurant company and the company that runs the parking lot,” said Boyd. “It’s the parking lot company that really generates a lot of revenue at the airport. It’s a big revenue stream for operating the airport. Their relief was several thousand dollars.″

He said there’s not a plan on what to do with the grant but most likely it will go into the airport’s yearly budget.

