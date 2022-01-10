Advertisement

Springfield hires new planning and development director

Susan Istenes
Susan Istenes(City of Springfield)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Manager Jason Gage has named Susan Istenes as the City of Springfield’s Planning & Development Director, effective Feb. 15. Istenes currently serves as the City of Clayton, Missouri director of Planning & Development, a position she has held since 2010

Istenes has a master of science in urban and regional planning from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia and decades of experience leading planning and development functions at various cities. She started her formal career in Florida, before moving to Missouri.

In her current role in Clayton, she oversees staff responsible for all aspects of the comprehensive planning, zoning administration, the review and issuance of building/construction permits and related code enforcement. She coordinates and conducts the site plan review process and rezoning process for major development proposals ensuring proposals comply with local and state statutes and regulations; administers zoning laws, prepares planning studies and long-range plans.

“I am excited to join the City team and genuinely like this part of the State and the City,” Istenes said. “The time I have spent in Springfield has been positive and enjoyable; people are friendly and helpful. The area is beautiful, the city offers large city amenities and services but retains a small-town feel. I appreciate the city’s commitment to historical preservation, its downtown area, and proximity to rural areas and open spaces. I’ve always gotten a good “vibe” when visiting the area and a sense of pride in the community about the City.”

Springfield’s Planning Director supervises a team of 25 employees and serves as principal advisor to the City Manager as well as other community stakeholders and directs the preparation and maintenance for the City’s Master Plan, Forward SGF, a project Istenes says she looks forward to completing.

“Susan brings to our organization the perfect blend of technical knowledge and leadership experience. We are very excited to have her lead our Planning and Development Department,” said City Manager Jason Gage.

