Staff evacuates students at Kickapoo High School after smoke found in an elevator

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at Kickapoo High School evacuated students Monday morning after smoke in an elevator set off a fire alarm.

Investigators say the smoke came from hydraulic fluid in the elevator pump. The evacuation lasted about 20 minutes as firefighters investigated it.

Read statement to parents:

I want to make you aware that we experienced a fire alarm in the building this morning and briefly evacuated students and staff while the fire department responded.

All students and staff were safe and accounted for and remained outside the building for about 20 minutes. We were advised around 9:15 a.m. that we could return to the building. We will proceed with our regular school activities.

The cause of the fire alarm was related to smoke due to hydraulic fluid from an elevator pump. Power and service to that elevator have been temporarily suspended while repairs are made.

I wanted you to be aware of the situation in case you heard reports or saw emergency vehicles at the school.

The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Please feel free to reach out to me at any time with questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Dr. Bill PowersPrincipal

