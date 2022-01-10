Advertisement

Supply chain issues pose problems for international markets

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many international markets are suffering from supply chain issues. Here in Springfield, that issue is prevalent as well.

The owner of Old Town European Market in Springfield, Kristina Yelisey, said sometimes shipments don’t even show up.

“I get through this with a prayer,” said Yelisey. “We just pray and hope for the best because I truly don’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow. Many times we do an order, and half of the things don’t come. So it’s it’s been kind of noticeable.”

Grace Thomas, the owner of Grace African International Market, said she has the same woes on getting items from overseas.

“It’s kind of difficult because we get our food from Africa, and our suppliers sometimes find it difficult to get stuff over,” said Thomas.

When things don’t arrive on time Thomas said she sometimes uses a different route.

“Sometimes I drive up to Minnesota to pick it up, if I don’t have transportation to get it over,” said Thomas.

Both business owners said they have had to raise some prices because items can be hard to find.

They also said they care about their customers so telling them they are out of stock is hard to do.

“I feel uncomfortable towards the customers because I have to explain that it’s the time right now,” said Yelisey.

“I lose a little bit because I don’t want to make the goods expensive for my customers and I know they need it,” said Thomas.

Both owners of the international markets said they are still hopeful for the future because stores like these are a little piece from home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Truck fire on Farm Road 197
Fire destroys a truck near Springfield, Mo.
Lows in the teens
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly and windy Sunday
Courtesy: KMOV
Two dead after plane crash near New Melle, Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Parson signs executive order to consolidate Missouri’s early childhood advisory groups

Latest News

Supply chain issues cause problems for local international markets
Supply chain issues cause problems for local international markets
January is human trafficking awareness month and local law enforcement officers are advising...
Human Trafficking Prevention Month: MoDOT and MSHP join forces to combat the issue
Human Trafficking Prevention Month: MoDOT and MSHP join forces to combat the issue
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,850+ cases; Arkansas adds 4,300+ cases