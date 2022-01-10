Supply chain issues pose problems for international markets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many international markets are suffering from supply chain issues. Here in Springfield, that issue is prevalent as well.

The owner of Old Town European Market in Springfield, Kristina Yelisey, said sometimes shipments don’t even show up.

“I get through this with a prayer,” said Yelisey. “We just pray and hope for the best because I truly don’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow. Many times we do an order, and half of the things don’t come. So it’s it’s been kind of noticeable.”

Grace Thomas, the owner of Grace African International Market, said she has the same woes on getting items from overseas.

“It’s kind of difficult because we get our food from Africa, and our suppliers sometimes find it difficult to get stuff over,” said Thomas.

When things don’t arrive on time Thomas said she sometimes uses a different route.

“Sometimes I drive up to Minnesota to pick it up, if I don’t have transportation to get it over,” said Thomas.

Both business owners said they have had to raise some prices because items can be hard to find.

They also said they care about their customers so telling them they are out of stock is hard to do.

“I feel uncomfortable towards the customers because I have to explain that it’s the time right now,” said Yelisey.

“I lose a little bit because I don’t want to make the goods expensive for my customers and I know they need it,” said Thomas.

Both owners of the international markets said they are still hopeful for the future because stores like these are a little piece from home.

