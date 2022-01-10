Advertisement

Taney County man gets 25 years for sexual exploitation of a child

Mark Cobb
Mark Cobb(Greene County jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Merriam Woods Village, Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for the sexual exploitation of children.

Mark Nicholas Cobb, 60, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on January 7, to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

On June 23, 2021, Cobb pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Cobb admitted that he received and distributed child pornography.

Investigators received several CyberTips regarding Cobb from different sources. On Sept. 16, 2017, a private citizen contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to report that his 9-year-old daughter had been contacted by Cobb through Secretchattalktostrangers, a communication and social media application. On March 5, 2019, Facebook reported a Facebook Messenger chat session that contained possible images of child pornography. On Dec. 17, 2019, Google reported a file of possible child pornography stored in Cobb’s Google Photos account. Investigators confirmed the images were child pornography.

On Feb. 25, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Cobb’s residence. Investigators found a video and images of child pornography on Cobb’s cell phone. Some of the images and the video were pornographic images and video that depicted Cobb and included children.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

