Business owners frustrated over construction for Bagnell Dam Bridge

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say they are frustrated after delays for repairs on the Bagnell Dam Bridge.

“I was all for it before, but it’s the timeframes getting considerably longer, and not a big fan of it right now to be truthful with you,” said Larry Van Houten, owner Lucky’s Bar & Grill on the Lake Ozark Strip.

He says it has hurt business.

“It’s been considerably slower,” said Van Houten.

George Tucker owns multiple businesses on the strip, including Tucker Shuckers. He says weekends remain busy, even in winter.

”They get off work at four headed to the lake and they’re here at eight, you don’t see the eight o’clock push. You know, when Tucker Shuckers, as well as Sunday, you would see people leaving town, you know, they’d stop and get some food at Tucker’s on the way out of town, you don’t see that as much,” said Tucker.

MoDOT Lake area Engineer Bob Lynch says they are working as hard as they can to get everything done, but they aren’t able to set a date for completion.

”We’ve had nice weather, which has helped us of course, so we can’t give you a date yet, I wish we could,” said Lynch.

Lynch is asking business owners to be patient.

“Hang in there. You know, as I said, we’re another day closer, and hopefully, in a few weeks, we’ll be able to let people know what our plans are with reopening the dam,” said Lynch.

