CoxHealth doctors adjust schedules to treat more acutely ill patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for well-visits cancelations as doctors focus to treat more acutely ill patients as COVID-19 cases spike.

CoxHealth shared its plan to relocate doctors in the system. Beginning this week, primary care clinics will call patients to reschedule wellness appointments.

Read the statement below:

As we continue to experience rising COVID-19 cases, CoxHealth’s primary care physicians are adjusting their schedules to treat more patients who are acutely ill.

Beginning this week, primary care clinics will be calling patients to reschedule some wellness and maintenance management appointments. A provider will review and approve any rescheduled appointments to ensure that all patients are receiving timely care.

Wellness and routine appointments currently scheduled in the next 30-45 days could be rescheduled.

The approach is part of CoxHealth’s multi-tiered plan to reallocate resources as we manage the current COVID-19 surge.

Rescheduling these appointments allows our primary care physicians to add appointment times to treat patients who need symptomatic or emergent care.

These new appointments will help primary care physicians support CoxHealth’s urgent care facilities, which are currently operating beyond capacity. In recent weeks, we have served more than 700 patients per day in our urgent cares, up from 350-400 daily visits at this time last year.

We are asking patients who are ill and seeking care to call their primary care physician’s office first, rather than visiting urgent care. They can also use our Virtual Visits on-demand service to connect with a provider.

In the coming weeks, we expect busy hospitals, Emergency Departments, and urgent cares. We are asking for patience and understanding as we manage the surge and work to meet the needs of our communities.

