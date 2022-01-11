CoxHealth reopens COVID-19 unit at Branson hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cox Medical Center Branson reopened its COVID-19 unit after the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 unit in Branson previously held six patients. It rose to 20 this month. Staff in December transferred critically ill patients to Springfield. The transfer is no longer an option as hospitals fill up across the Ozarks.

CoxHealth Branson Director of Nursing Adene Smith says both Cox South and Mercy hospitals in Springfield are full so hospitals with lower patient capacity. Every bed is full at the hospital in Branson. Smith says around 95 percent of the patients in Branson are unvaccinated. CoxHealth primary care physicians are starting to adjust their schedules to treat more patients. Primary care clinics will call patients to reschedule some wellness appointments. The approach is part of CoxHealth’s multi-tiered plan to reallocate resources to manage the COVID-19 surge.

“They’re shifting a lot of primary care providers to urgent care,” said Smith. “They are trying to close off some of those wellness appointments and just six-month well visit follow-ups to assist with the flow of COVID patients coming through those doors.”

Smith says as patient numbers increase, you should expect longer wait times. Those interested in receiving the vaccine or a booster shot can go to a clinic held every Friday in the outpatient center. You can call (417) 269-4630 to get signed up.

