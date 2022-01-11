Advertisement

Disaster declaration approved for southeast Missouri counties hit by tornadoes

Fema approves federal assistance
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a request by Gov. Mike Parson for a major disaster declaration in response to severe storms and tornadoes in Missouri on December 10. Seven Missouri counties will receive federal assistance as a result of the Governor’s December 28 request, which included $27 million in identified qualifying disaster-related expenses.

“This federal disaster assistance will help relieve the financial strain on Missouri communities that were significantly impacted by the storms and help repair severe damage sustained by some Missouri electric power cooperatives and other essential public facilities,” Governor Parson said.

FEMA’s approval means local governments and eligible nonprofits in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties will receive reimbursements for emergency protective measures, response costs and repairs to roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

Six tornadoes were confirmed on December 10 across southern Missouri, killing two people and destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and buildings, as well as 20 large transmission towers and lines that move power between New Madrid and Dell, Arkansas.

