Eureka Springs School District to reinstate mask mandate starting Tuesday

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - A mask mandate will go into effect Tuesday, for Eureka Springs School District. The decision was made after a vote by the district School Board, Monday night.

The district said they will revisit the masking policy once cases go down.

The school district posted this statement to their Facebook page:

Please be aware that the Eureka Springs School District School Board voted this evening to reinstate the mask mandate. All Eureka Springs School District students and staff members should wear a mask at school. Masks are also required to attend all Eureka Springs School District extracurricular activities. This will go into effect January 11. The policy will be revisited as cases go down.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.