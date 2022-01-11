Fire damages business on Chestnut in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire broke out last night near Alli’s Family Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at Alli’s Truck Wash at around 10 p.m.

No one was inside the building when fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

