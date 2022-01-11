Firefighters battled fire inside a business in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire inside a business in Bolivar on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Mt. Gilead Road near Springfield Road and State Highway 83.

The building is located near the city’s Walmart store. It featured both offices and storage. Investigators say nobody was inside the business when the fire started. Smoke filled the area as crews fought the fire.

The state’s fire marshal will investigate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.