Firefighters battled fire inside a vacant building in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire inside a vacant building in Bolivar on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Mt. Gilead Road near Springfield Road and State Highway 83.

The building is located near the city’s Walmart store. Smoke filled the area as crews fought the fire.

Firefighters have not released a cause of the fire.

