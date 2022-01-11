Advertisement

First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield

By Frances Watson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular chain store is heading to the Ozarks.

You may have seen the Buc-ee’s travel centers if you’ve driven through parts of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, or Florida.

Monday night city council took the first steps towards getting the travel center built in Springfield.

“It will change the area. That’s a fact,” said Vivian McKinzie.

She lives just off Interstate 44 and Mulroy Road on the outskirts of Springfield.

It’s where the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri is slated to be built.

“Well actually it’s going to go right where my house is sitting I’m told,” said McKinzie.

She and her husband built their home 53 years ago.

Soon she will be looking for a new home to make way for the retail project.

“Time changes and Springfield is changing,” she said.

“I think they did their research. They were looking to expand outside of Texas. They were just looking for a really well traveled corridor so I-44 jumped out at them” said Sarah Kerner, Economic Development Director for Springfield.

She says the Buc-ee’s convenience store chain has proven to be profitable.

“Eighty-eight percent of Buc-ee’s customers come from 20 miles or further away. This is not stealing from your local convenience store. This is brand new revenue coming into the city because people are excited about this location,” said Kerner.

One of the challenges in building something so large practically in the middle of nowhere is infrastructure, specifically water.

We’re told city engineers will have to run water lines underneath I-44 in order to develop this area.

“Have patience with us. The development process does take a while. This is just one of the early approvals. It may take a while to get everything finalized and built,” said Kerner.

She says the company could attract other prime retailers to build store fronts in Springfield.

“We’re excited. This could be step one of a big development geared towards the traveling public,” said Kerner.

For McKenzie it means starting over.

“It’s bitter sweet. I hate to sell my home and leave but I’m glad something like that is going in. I think it will be good for the neighborhood and for Springfield,” she said.

The Buc-ee’s in Springfield will bring at least 150-new jobs to the area.

If all goes as planned the 53,000 square foot building with 100 gas pumps could open by June of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Courtesy: KMOV
Two dead after plane crash near New Melle, Missouri
Generic crash
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

Latest News

Mercy Hospital Lebanon
Hospitals in rural parts of the Ozarks are also seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients
Auto body shops see delays in scheduling repairs; partly due to supply chain issues
Auto body shops in the Ozarks report delays in scheduling repairs; partly due to supply chain issues
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear and cold overnight
Design of new city flag
Springfield City Council approves new city flag