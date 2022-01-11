Joplin, Mo. father charged in shooting death of daughter

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Police say that a Joplin man charged with the death of his 17-year-old daughter shot her after she threw a bottle at him during an argument.

The Joplin Globe reports that 59-year-old Todd Mayes was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Prayer Nickelsen. No attorney is listed for him in the online court record.

Investigators say Mayes was arguing with Nickelsen on the second floor of their home Sunday when the girl threw the glass bottle. Mayes is accused of going downstairs, retrieving a 9 mm pistol from a desk drawer in his bedroom, and then shooting her on the stairway.

