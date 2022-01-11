Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Calif. hospital of letting dead bodies of COVID patients decompose

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDENA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A former security guard at a California hospital has filed a lawsuit against her former employer for intolerable working conditions. She says she was ordered to clean a malfunctioning freezer filled with decomposing dead bodies.

A former lead security guard at Memorial Hospital of Gardena says that two nights after Christmas, she was ordered to handle the decomposing bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients and clean the outdoor freezer they were stored in without proper training and without adequate personal protective equipment.

“If someone in the nursing department didn’t want to touch the bodies, how am I supposed to feel safe touching those bodies?” said the security guard, who didn’t want her name used.

The security guard says she had previously told her superiors that the freezer was not cold enough and needed to be repaired. She says the mortuary would not pick up the bodies due to the condition they were in.

“It got worse and worse until now they’re just not a body no more. They’re just blood, fluids and rubbery skin,” the security guard said.

The hospital has been using the mobile freezer because its morgue can only hold up to six bodies. During the pandemic, that has been insufficient. The hospital admits it has kept bodies in the freezer for months, but it denies the bodies were mishandled or allowed to thaw out.

Because the security guard and others refused to handle the bodies, their supervisors allegedly took disciplinary action. The security guard eventually resigned, saying the hospital had a duty to handle these people’s bodies with respect.

“They didn’t care about my safety,” she said. “It wasn’t right. These are people’s loved ones.”

Attorney Jonathan Roven with Johnny Law has filed a civil lawsuit on the security guard’s behalf for intolerable working conditions. He says the hospital should have immediately obtained a replacement freezer and hired trained medical professionals to handle the bodies properly.

“The supervisor was accusing my client and her coworkers of being lazy,” he said. “In a lot of these situations, companies try to cut corners and place the blame on other people.”

Through her lawsuit, the security guard is seeking compensation for emotional trauma and adverse health consequences.

