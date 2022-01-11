Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A car that crashed into a utility pole in southwest Springfield early Tuesday morning, left nearly 1,500 homes without power overnight. That driver is now arrested on criminal charges.

The power outages were mainly in west-central areas of Springfield by Nathaniel-Greene Park and west of Kansas Expressway. City Utility crews restored power in those areas after nearly four hours.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old man hit the utility pole at the intersection of Walnut Lawn and Golden around 12:38 A.M. Tuesday morning. The man left the crash site on foot and was arrested off of Village Lane. Law enforcement is reporting that he has minor injuries from the accident, and no one else was involved.

Sheriff deputies said the man will be charged with resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

