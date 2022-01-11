The Place: New healthcare trend treating Branson residents

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Faith Community Health located in Branson offers residents without health insurance the chance to be treated and get the prescriptions they need for a minimum cost. This is due to members of the community offering financial support. It’s part of a new health trend in non-profit medicine called synchronized visits.

