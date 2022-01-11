Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: Inside the BIG House on the Prairie

By Michael Gibson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rick Ramsey’s Big House on the Prairie home is a unique blend of modern and farmhouse. The builder stopped by to give a virtual tour courtesy of his website RamseyBuilding.com.

To view more homes, and take your own virtual tour visit ramseybuilding.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 7,750+ cases
Elevated fire weather conditions exist this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps for a few days

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: The importance of chaplains
KY3
The Place: New healthcare trend treating Branson residents
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Helping veterans during the holidays
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Be Part of the Team at Paul Mueller Company