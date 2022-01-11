Advertisement

Springfield City Council approves new city flag

Design of new city flag
Design of new city flag(KY3)
By Paul Adler and KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council approved a new city flag at Monday’s meeting.

The council voted 7-2 in favor of the new design. The flag design has been around since 2017 when a group began selling it. Some have considered it the informal Springfield flag ever since.

It’ll start flying on March 1st. Mayor Ken McClure has requested a special ceremony to retire the current flag.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Courtesy: KMOV
Two dead after plane crash near New Melle, Missouri
Generic crash
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

Latest News

Residents of Springfield neighborhood claim aggressive dog terrorizing streets.
Springfield neighborhood asks city for help surrounding aggressive dog
ON YOUR SIDE: How to save big at the grocery store, despite rising prices
High temperatures this week stay above-normal
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm with 50s this week
Baxter County, Ark. to increase benefits of all employees
Baxter County, Ark. to increase benefits of all employees