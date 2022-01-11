Springfield City Council approves new city flag

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council approved a new city flag at Monday’s meeting.

The council voted 7-2 in favor of the new design. The flag design has been around since 2017 when a group began selling it. Some have considered it the informal Springfield flag ever since.

It’ll start flying on March 1st. Mayor Ken McClure has requested a special ceremony to retire the current flag.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.