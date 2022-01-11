Springfield neighborhood asks city for help surrounding aggressive dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the 2000 block of North Columbia in Springfield, residents are hoping to get an aggressive dog under control.

They tell KY3 their children are afraid to go outside, that they walk down the street with a rake for protection from it.

“Children should not be scared to live in their own home,” Candace Scherff, a neighbor tells KY3.

“That’s not acceptable,” said Scherff. “That’s not something that should be encouraged. The owners of the dog have children so they should be receptive to that. That there are other children scared of this animal.”

Animal control confirmed they visited the owner’s home today but were not able to locate the dog.

The owner declined to comment.

