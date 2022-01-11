TESTING MAP: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. adds interactive COVID-19 testing map

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As demand for COVID-19 testing increases, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department launched an interactive map of testing locations.

CLICK HERE for the interactive map. The testing map is currently limited to testing opportunities in Greene County.

Similar to the ‘Find-a-Vaccine map’ launched in June 2021, this map allows you to find the testing opportunity that works best for them. Those who wish to be tested at a community event, healthcare clinic, or pharmacy will be able to see opportunities closest to them by utilizing the map, as well as view locations that are accepting walk-ins. Users may also filter by test type.

COVID-19 testing has been in high demand across the country given the recent surge in cases. Getting tested when experiencing symptoms and after potential exposure is an important tool in minimizing spread among the community.

As of January 10, the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high of 375. Health leaders encourage everyone in the Springfield-Greene County area to choose vaccination and get tested. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and unable to get tested, you should isolate until symptoms have resolved and reached out to a health care provider for guidance.

For vaccination and booster appointments, please visit vaccine417.com or call the call center at 417-874-1211.

