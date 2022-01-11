Advertisement

University of Missouri hall named after graduate Sheryl Crow

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has named a choral hall after musician Sheryl Crow who graduated from the school in 1984 with a degree in music education.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the newly named hall is located inside of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center. Crow held a benefit concert in 2015 to help raise money for the $24 million center, which opened in 2020.

Julia Gaines, director of the School of Music, said they had hoped to align the unveiling of the hall with Crow headlining the Roots’N’Blue festival this past September. But Crow’s COVID-19 policies prevented her from visiting the school. Gaines said the hall will be used primarily as a performance space.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 7,100 cases; Arkansas adds nearly 4,750 cases
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Betty White’s death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier
A southwest wind will become gusty over the western Ozarks late this morning into the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Above-average warmth returns

Latest News

MSU requiring masks in classroom buildings to begin spring semester
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles...
UPLOAD: Show us your Kansas City Chiefs pride!
zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
A mask mandate will go into effect Tuesday, for Eureka Springs School District.
Eureka Springs School District to reinstate mask mandate starting Tuesday