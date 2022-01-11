University of Missouri hall named after graduate Sheryl Crow

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has named a choral hall after musician Sheryl Crow who graduated from the school in 1984 with a degree in music education.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the newly named hall is located inside of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center. Crow held a benefit concert in 2015 to help raise money for the $24 million center, which opened in 2020.

Julia Gaines, director of the School of Music, said they had hoped to align the unveiling of the hall with Crow headlining the Roots’N’Blue festival this past September. But Crow’s COVID-19 policies prevented her from visiting the school. Gaines said the hall will be used primarily as a performance space.

