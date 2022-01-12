Advertisement

Deadline approaches for Medicaid enrollment for Missourians

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Saturday is the last chance to enroll for Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid. The Missouri Primary Care Association created Show Me Coverage. It provides free help to Missourians. The website includes multiple community health centers that provide free in-person help along.

Show Me Coverage reports that 92% of Missourians are enrolling in Marketplace Insurance and qualifying for discounts, which is up 85% from previous years. CEO of Missouri Ozarks Community Health Tim Shryack said this type of insurance helps people with various incomes even if they have a job but can’t afford premiums.

“It seems like the program has opened up for more people to be qualified for discounts and more people are signing up,” said Shryack. “The number is close to 14 million as far as those that have enrolled across the United States.”

The website provides a fact sheet on open enrollment. For example: If a single adult makes $1,482 a month or a parent in a family of three making less than $2,526, you might be able to get free Medicaid health insurance.

For more information on Show Me Coverage click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
High-speed chase ends off I-44
High-speed chase ends in Webster County; several cars hit
Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, but snow Saturday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 7,750+ cases

Latest News

Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law
Cold temperatures can have a huge impact on our skin and health professionals want you to know...
How to prevent frostbite during freezing temperatures
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
WATCH LIVE 10:30 AM: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. shares update on COVID-19 spike, testing troubles
Over 80 classic cars are on display at the Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield, MO.
Moms and Money: Route 66 Car Museum