Deadline approaches for Medicaid enrollment for Missourians

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Saturday is the last chance to enroll for Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid. The Missouri Primary Care Association created Show Me Coverage. It provides free help to Missourians. The website includes multiple community health centers that provide free in-person help along.

Show Me Coverage reports that 92% of Missourians are enrolling in Marketplace Insurance and qualifying for discounts, which is up 85% from previous years. CEO of Missouri Ozarks Community Health Tim Shryack said this type of insurance helps people with various incomes even if they have a job but can’t afford premiums.

“It seems like the program has opened up for more people to be qualified for discounts and more people are signing up,” said Shryack. “The number is close to 14 million as far as those that have enrolled across the United States.”

The website provides a fact sheet on open enrollment. For example: If a single adult makes $1,482 a month or a parent in a family of three making less than $2,526, you might be able to get free Medicaid health insurance.

