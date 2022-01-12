Assemblies of God, Springfield community reflect on the passing of George Wood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community is mourning the loss of former Assemblies of God General Superintendent George Wood.

Wood died on Wednesday after a battle with stage 4 cancer. He was 80-years-old.

The Evangel University graduate left the AG’s general superintendent office in 2017. He served as the fourth-longest term as general superintendent of the Springfield-based U.S. Assemblies of God. He resigned at the age of 75 after a decade in the post.

The Assemblies of God noted Wood helped move the Assemblies of God church to a more diverse body reflecting the nation’s overall demographics. The Fellowship became one of the most ethnically diverse denominations in America, with 42.3% of adherents representing ethnic minorities when he left office, compared to 36.9% when he began. Under Wood’s leadership as general superintendent, several initiatives started, including AGTrust, which has raised over $23 million for church planting and revitalization, scholarships, and multiple new initiatives and resources. The Church Multiplication Network also launched, leading to 3,307 congregations added to the Fellowship in 10 years. Other ministries founded during his decade of leadership included Acts 2 Journey, Center for Holy Land Studies, and My Healthy Church.

University of Evangel President Dr. Mike Rakes released this statement to KY3 News:

It makes my heart very sad today to learn the news of the passing of Evangel University alumnus and former General Superintendent of The Assemblies of God, Dr. George O. Wood. He passed away on January 12, 2022 and entered into his eternal reward.

The year of 2021 marked the 64th anniversary of Dr. George O. Wood’s feet stepping onto the campus of Evangel University, then a college. In his distinguished career of leadership, he was a strong champion for Evangel University and a principal voice for the vital mission of Assemblies of God Higher Education.

Dr. George O. Wood was the first full-time campus pastor of Evangel (College) University in 1970-1971, and when serving as the interim president of Evangel University in 2020-2021, he again made a significant contribution toward elevating Evangel University by making the renovation of the Spence Chapel media platform and stage a reality. He transformed the university chapel experience for students by raising the funds, delivering the dramatic upgrade, and paving the way for the new university mascot, Valor, which he believed represented the new call to this generation.

Dr. George O. Wood’s spiritual grace and sharp intellect brought distinction to our Lord by serving wholeheartedly the Evangel University family and the global Assemblies of God. His absence will be felt greatly on campus, and we are forever changed by his love for this place. In November of 2021, Dr. George O. Wood was given the inaugural Presidential Award of Valor, an award given at the discretion of the university president for actions and service that go beyond human accomplishment and are identified as something exceptional, extraordinary, and for the best of the institution and global family of Evangel University.

On a personal note, Dr. Wood’s ministry challenged me early in my pastoral ministry to keep growing and pursue education. Over the last year, we shared some amazing moments talking about what God had done and was going to do through Evangel University and her graduates. I already miss his friendship and professional encouragement.

The Assemblies of God, Evangel University, and God’s kingdom on this earth will be forever grateful for his giftedness and acute mind, and tender heart. Please join the entire EU Cabinet and the Evangel family around the world in giving thanks to God for this great champion and join our prayers for his wife, Jewel, son George P., daughter Evangeline, and his entire family.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mike L. Rakes

