Branson’s animal ordinance fails

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson City Council voted 6-0 against an animal ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

The ordinance would have required dogs and cats to be licensed. It also would have required owners to pay annual fees and set limits on the number of animals people can own, as well as banning “vicious dogs” within city limits.

City leaders delayed the vote in November.

