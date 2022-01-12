Advertisement

Branson’s animal ordinance fails

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson City Council voted 6-0 against an animal ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

The ordinance would have required dogs and cats to be licensed. It also would have required owners to pay annual fees and set limits on the number of animals people can own, as well as banning “vicious dogs” within city limits.

City leaders delayed the vote in November.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Ron Jeremy, right, and Heidi Fleiss walk out of the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018,...
Former ‘Hollywood Madam’ says she’s moving to the Missouri Ozarks
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 7,750+ cases
Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps before a winter blast

Latest News

burrell
Springfield Police sees success with Burrell Behavioral Health’s Rapid Access Unit
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
Missouri schools temporarily unable to order more COVID-19 rapid tests from state due to supply issues
High-speed chase ends in Webster County; several cars hit
Kansas Capitol Building in Topeka.
Kansas governor seeks tuition freeze, calls state healthier