CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive accused of car theft

James Hal Cruse is also charged in Greene County with resisting arrest and drug possession.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

James Hal Cruse, 53
Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive accused of car theft and speeding away to avoid arrest. Officers are looking for 53-year-old James Hal Cruse. He’s charged in Greene County with car theft, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Police say Cruse has a diamond tribal tattoo on his chest and several tattoos on his arms and legs. He’s approximately 6′0 tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

We’re told he James Cruse connections in Texas and Wright Counties, specifically the Mountain Grove area. If you’ve seen this man call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. You can also give a tip by clicking the link below.

