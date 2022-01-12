Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, snow for the weekend
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 9,700 cases; Arkansas adds record of nearly 11,000 cases

Latest News

Missouri House panel backs status quo congressional map
Lessons learned from the 2007 ice storm in the Ozarks
Lessons learned from the 2007 ice storm in the Ozarks
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll