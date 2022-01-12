High-speed chase ends in Webster County; several cars hit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A call that started with a 911 call for an erratic driver in the city of Republic ended with a suspected drunk driver crashing into a guardrail in Webster County. Along the way, the driver is accused of hitting two law enforcement vehicles and several other cars.

The chase involved law enforcement from the city of Republic, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Webster County Sheriff’s Office. It ended just off Interstate 44 at mile marker 107 between Marshfield and Conway.

I-44 is open for traffic. Drivers will not be able to exit at mile marker 107 during the active investigation.

The first contact with law enforcement happened in the city of Republic. The Republic Police Department received a call for erratic driving and suspected DWI about 4 p.m. Spokesperson Allyssa Dudley tells us officers initially stopped the 39-year-old driver at Brookline Church of Christ on North Brookline Avenue. But the driver took off.

Investigators say officers spotted the driver again on State Highway 174 in Greene County. Dudley says the suspect rammed into a Republic patrol car, causing moderate front-end damage to the car. The officer was not injured. He had been outside of the vehicle when the impact happened.

The driver then jumped onto Interstate 44. Republic Police ended the pursuit. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase. Radio broadcasts estimated the speed at 100 mph through Greene County into Webster County.

Along the way, law enforcement tells us the driver struck a Greene County Deputy’s patrol car as well as several civilian cars. The drivers of all those vehicles survived with no injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is working with the drivers involved in crashes with the suspect.

The 39-year-old male suspect is in custody. The city of Republic says charges are pending against the man.

This is a breaking story. We’ll post more information as it comes into the newsroom.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.