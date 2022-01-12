Manhunt: Law enforcement searching area near Marshfield, Mo. for suspect
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement is conducting a manhunt near Marshfield.
Law enforcement set up on an outer road near mile marker 106 on I-44 Wednesday around noon. The Missouri Highway Patrol asked for its helicopter to search from the air.
Watch for updates from the scene throughout the day.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.