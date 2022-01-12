Advertisement

Manhunt: Law enforcement searching area near Marshfield, Mo. for suspect

Law enforcement set up on an outer road near mile marker 106 on I-44 Wednesday around noon.
Law enforcement set up on an outer road near mile marker 106 on I-44 Wednesday around noon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement is conducting a manhunt near Marshfield.

Law enforcement set up on an outer road near mile marker 106 on I-44 Wednesday around noon. The Missouri Highway Patrol asked for its helicopter to search from the air.

Watch for updates from the scene throughout the day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, but snow Saturday
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 7,750+ cases

Latest News

Courtesy: North Arkansas College
North Arkansas College issues temporary masking mandate
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, left, and Jerome Bettis celebrate...
Deja vu? Roethlisberger hoping for Bettis-style send-off
Stressed Kansas and Missouri hospitals hunt for ventilators
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties