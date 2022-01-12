MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.

WINONA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a body found in a ditch near Winona.

A MoDOT mowing crew found the body Wednesday morning on U.S. 60 a couple of miles west of Winona.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible identity or the condition of the body.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.