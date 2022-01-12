Advertisement

MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINONA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a body found in a ditch near Winona.

A MoDOT mowing crew found the body Wednesday morning on U.S. 60 a couple of miles west of Winona.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible identity or the condition of the body.

