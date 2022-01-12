Moms and Money: Route 66 Car Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It can be hard to measure a man’s passion but one step into the Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield and you know exactly what fuels Guy Mace’s engine.

“Actually I’ve always enjoyed sports cars. I’ve owned a sports car since literally, I got out of the service in 1967,” said Guy Mace, the owner of the Route 66 Car Museum.

Mace, a retired chemical engineer, started his collection in 1990. It has now grown to 80 classic cars, enough to fill a warehouse in north Springfield. Each car is in impeccable shape.

“I enjoy driving cars. I have the expertise of putting the key in the ignition and putting gas in the car. That’s about it. That’s why I have a full-time mechanic who takes care of the cars,” said Mace.

As the Springfield native takes us through his collection, we start with the 1939 Packard Safari which once carried Sir Winston Churchill on a safari in Africa.

“This is a museum. It has sports cars, historical cars when you come into the museum it’s interesting to see a car that’s built-in 1908 to 1910, sitting in the corner, up to the 20s or 30s, the 50s, the 80s, built-in and 90s. They’re all here so you can look at them,” said Mace.

Another car in his collection his, a 1936 Horsch, one of 50 commissioned by the German government to carry military officers.

“It’s just It’s the history that’s here that you can enjoy, seeing the transition of engineering and the development of automobiles. Fascinating to me anyway. Of course, I’m an engineer,” said Mace.

You can even revisit the golden years of Route 66 by seeing the 1947 Diamond T or the 1963 Morgan Pius 4.

“One of the reasons I started the museum. the museum is on route 66. College Street is Route 66,” said Mace.

The Route 66 Car Museum is open seven days a week 9 A.M to 5 P.M. It’s $15 dollars for adults and $5 dollars for kids. To learn more click here.

