Advertisement

Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

((Source: Raycom Images))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chiefs say some of the wording in the law “has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens.” The chiefs belong to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.

The update follows multiple failed attempts by police, prosecutors, and federal law enforcement officials to get the Missouri Legislature to make changes to the law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
High-speed chase ends off I-44
High-speed chase ends in Webster County; several cars hit
Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, but snow Saturday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 7,750+ cases

Latest News

Cold temperatures can have a huge impact on our skin and health professionals want you to know...
How to prevent frostbite during freezing temperatures
This Saturday is the last chance to enroll for Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid.
Deadline approaches for Medicaid enrollment for Missourians
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
WATCH LIVE 10:30 AM: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. shares update on COVID-19 spike, testing troubles
Over 80 classic cars are on display at the Route 66 Car Museum in Springfield, MO.
Moms and Money: Route 66 Car Museum