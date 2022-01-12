Advertisement

North Arkansas College issues temporary masking mandate

Courtesy: North Arkansas College
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders at North Arkansas College in Harrison issued a temporary masking mandate.

The mandate goes into effect on January 13. Students returned to class on January 10.

“I don’t want to sit still and roll the dice on that number increasing each day,” said Dr. Rick Massengale, Northark president. “Within a 24-hour period, 12 more cases were reported. Protecting the health and safety of our campus community is our number one priority. The Healthy Campus Task Force met this morning and after careful consideration of the situation in the state, county, and the recent surge at the College, recommended a temporary mask mandate. Masks must be worn inside classrooms and indoor shared spaces where a 6-foot distance is not possible, such as hallways and gathering areas.” 

The college recommends use of KN95, N95, or double-layer masks for those who can tolerate them, handwashing, and social distancing.

Classes remain in-person with students having the option of attending remotely.

“We’re going to take every precaution we can to mitigate the spread of the virus so we can continue face-to-face instruction,” Dr. Massengale said.

Students can register for the spring semester until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 14. If students prefer to be advised and register via Zoom they should call (870) 391-3505 or email admissions@northark.edu. Currently, enrolled students who want to attend class remotely should contact their instructors.  They are also advised to let instructors know if they do not have computer access at home so that accommodations can be made.

Individuals should not come to campus if they are sick, have a fever or are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have symptoms or have had a positive test should report it online at https://bit.ly/3HZZStG or they can call Kris Greening at (870) 754-4578.

Northark will closely monitor the situation as it evolves. The latest news and updates can be found at www.northark.edu/coronavirus. Active case counts are updated each Friday. Students, staff, faculty, parents, and the general public can send questions or concerns by email to coronavirus@northark.edu.

