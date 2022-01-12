The Ozarks childcare crisis grows as facilities fight staff shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a childcare crisis here in the Ozarks. Centers are shutting down, leading to long waitlists and staffing shortages.

The Developmental Center of the Ozark says as of Wednesday its waitlist is 250 kids long. Two to three kids are being added to the list every single day. And with 12 open positions, finding a way to accommodate the need is becoming difficult.

“If we can’t hire staff we will have to close classrooms,” Marisa DeClue, Executive Director of the DOC says. She said they are doing their best now but being this low-staffed isn’t stainable for another year.

If they did close more classrooms, a lot of families including staff members would have to make a big choice: work and try to find another facility with a long waitlist or stay at home with their kids.

“Our staff [has] children that are in our childcare center,” DeClue explains. “If that particular room closes that could mean that that staff person has to go home to care for their children. That means another classroom could potentially not be staffed.”

It could mean families being forced to become single-income households.

“If my children’s classroom closed I honestly wouldn’t be able to work at all,” Darrianna Harris, a mother of two with a baby on the way says.

“It’s an uneasy feeling because I like the financial security of working, but also for my children. You know my five-year-old is at the stage where he’s learning to read and all these other good things. I can’t do what a teacher does in the classroom.”

With child care facilities around the Ozarks closing weekly, the problem could get even worse.

