Springfield Police sees success with Burrell Behavioral Health’s Rapid Access Unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County community partners have teamed up in the past year to get help to those in a mental health crisis.

Burrell Behavior Health’s Rapid Access Unit has become an alternative to jail for some.

Springfield police officers have become better trained to be able to spot the signs of a mental health crisis. People detained after a call for service could be re-routed to the unit to get treatment faster than going through the judicial process.

“Two years ago we had two options, take them to jail or take them to the hospital. Neither one of those is the right options sometimes,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

He says so far nearly 10 percent of the people his department encountered during calls for service have been diverted to the Burrell Behavioral Crisis Center.

“It’s a voluntary thing. They’re not locked down. They’re free to come and go. Generally, it’s about 4 to 6 hours while they’re being assessed and treated. Then they’re connected to services, either outpatient services or inpatient services whatever it might be,” he said.

Director Dr. Brad Powers, says the center offers more than just counseling.

“We have a substance use disorder pathway which is inpatient, a standard 28-day treatment. We have a 3-day detox unit. We also have an adult crisis stabilization unit in this one building,” he explained.

Powers says the program helps to ensure the safety of the person in custody as well as officers.

“It gives law enforcement a diversion opportunity to send people here, get them in treatment quicker, maybe even make those care pathway connections sooner.

They would still do them in the court system but it provides another option for them,” he explained.

The program launched nearly a year ago and is a joint effort between the local hospitals, Springfield Police, Burrell Behavioral Health, and funding from the Greene County law enforcement tax.

“The spirit of collaboration, cooperation, and communication, those 3 C’s here in Springfield is higher than any place around. “It’s everyone coming to the table and going, you know, this is going to be beneficial,” said Williams.

Springfield’s efforts have become models for other cities around the state. Later this year a similar location will be opening in Columbia.

“We’re addressing a community problem and we’re hopefully creating a real positive solution,” said Powers.

Williams said, “It’s exceeded my expectations. I just wanted something to help the officers.”

Chief Paul Williams says a grant will soon cover the costs of a mobile crisis response unit with mental-health professionals who will accompany officers to critical calls for service.

The behavioral crisis center on Park Ave in northwest Springfield also accepts medical and self-referrals, not just people who are brought in by police.

The costs are affordable and are often covered by insurance or other resources.

