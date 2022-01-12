Advertisement

Two killed in Missouri plane crash were pilots from Ohio

Courtesy: KMOV
Courtesy: KMOV(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials say two people killed in a plane crash in eastern Missouri on Saturday were both experienced pilots from Ohio.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday identified the pilots as 55-year-old George King, of Westerville, Ohio; and 35-year-old Amanda Youngblood, of Huber Heights, Ohio.

Their plane went down Saturday evening in a wooded area about 6 miles northwest of Defiance in St. Charles County. No one else was on the plane.

They were pilots for cargo airline AirNet II LLC, based in the Columbus, Ohio, area, and were on their way to Denver to pick up cargo. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

zoning sign
First Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Missouri to be built in Springfield
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield.
Man arrested after hitting utility pole leaving 1,500 without power in Springfield
High-speed chase ends off I-44
High-speed chase ends in Webster County; several cars hit
Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, but snow Saturday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,250+ cases; Arkansas adds 7,750+ cases

Latest News

Accumulating snow looks increasingly likely Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for now, but snow Saturday
burrell
Springfield Police sees success with Burrell Behavioral Health’s Rapid Access Unit
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
Missouri schools temporarily unable to order more COVID-19 rapid tests from state due to supply issues
Branson’s animal ordinance fails