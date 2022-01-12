Two killed in Missouri plane crash were pilots from Ohio

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials say two people killed in a plane crash in eastern Missouri on Saturday were both experienced pilots from Ohio.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday identified the pilots as 55-year-old George King, of Westerville, Ohio; and 35-year-old Amanda Youngblood, of Huber Heights, Ohio.

Their plane went down Saturday evening in a wooded area about 6 miles northwest of Defiance in St. Charles County. No one else was on the plane.

They were pilots for cargo airline AirNet II LLC, based in the Columbus, Ohio, area, and were on their way to Denver to pick up cargo. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

