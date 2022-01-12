WATCH LIVE 10:30 AM: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. shares update on COVID-19 spike, testing troubles
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will share an update on the area’s COVID-19 spike on Wednesday.
The news conference begins at 10:30 a.m.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is around 400. COVID-19 testing has been in high demand across the country given the recent surge in cases.
