WATCH LIVE 10:30 AM: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. shares update on COVID-19 spike, testing troubles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will share an update on the area’s COVID-19 spike on Wednesday.

The news conference begins at 10:30 a.m.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is around 400. COVID-19 testing has been in high demand across the country given the recent surge in cases.

