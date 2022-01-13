15th Anniversary of Ozarks great ice storm brings back memories of misery and desperation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - January 12 marks the 15th anniversary of the beginning of the 2007 great ice storm in the Ozarks that has endured as one of the most significant weather events in the area’s history.

For three days the build up of an inch-and-a-half of ice on trees and power lines caused a major power outage in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas that affected over 200,000 homes.

Springfield City Utilities saw about three-quarters of its system knocked out affecting 75,000 customers with around 330 power poles having to be replaced.

For those who lived through the ice storm it was a stressful, miserable experience. People were forced to take up residence in their cars, hotels or friends and family’s homes for several days or weeks until their power could be restored.

Generators were as hard to find as a needle in a haystack and because of the lack of portable power even those who moved out of their homes to find a heated place still faced problems.

“So many people who have freezers lost hundreds and hundreds of dollars of food that went bad,” said Bob Bowman, an Assistant Manager at Westlake Ace Hardware Store in Springfield.

“I’ve worked in retail since 1966 and that’s the worst that I’d ever seen in my life,” he said of the aftermath as hundreds of customers descended on his hardware store seeking items for survival.

“The line started and never stopped,” Bowman recalled. “They were looking for generators, firewood, flashlights kerosene heaters, gloves, BBQ grills, you name it. But batteries were the biggest things we sold. We sold thousands of batteries.”

One problem though was that the hardware store didn’t have any power either.

“We would take them with a flashlight over to an area we had set up,” Bowman said. “The only electricity we had was a generator that was capable of running two of our registers and a computer.”

Inventory ran out so fast that Bowman made a three hour round-trip drive on icy roads up to a Clinton, Missouri Ace Hardware Store to get more supplies.

“I just robbed another one of our stores of everything they had up there,” he said with a laugh. “And I was probably the only one on Highway 13 all the way to Clinton just to get this stuff. But when I got here people were standing at the door waiting for me to get back.”

The ice storm also brought with it unscrupulous people who tried to take advantage of the chaotic and vulnerable situation.

“In a disaster they love it,” Bowman explained. “They go in and they loot. During that storm they knew retailers didn’t have power so if they can get in past the front door and get to the back there’s a lot of stuff they can get away with.”

With long lines and a shortage of merchandise there was also a shortage of tempers and patience by some customers.

When asked if he had to resort to calling police?

“I came real close,” Bowman replied. “And I did have a guy spit on me.”

But Bowman also recalled the customers that appreciated the long hours and hard work his employees put in during the ice storm to try and make life more palatable.

“One of the things that touched me the most was when one of our customers went home after she saw what we were going through and made us big pots of chili,” he said. “We enjoyed that thoroughly.”

And the lessons learned from the great ice storm of 2007 has led to the hardware store being better prepared for bad weather events that happen now.

“We thought we knew it all about being prepared for a winter storm until that one hit,” Bowman said. “It’s what you call our best and worst day to get an education. We learned that Mother Nature is a whole lot smarter than we are.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.