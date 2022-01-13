Arkansas coach Musselman to miss games after surgery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas announced men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss at least two games, starting with Saturday’s game at LSU.

Assistant Keith Smart will serve as interim coach.

A statement from Musselman’s doctor said he was injured in a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed he had torn tendons and would require surgery. The plan to use daily physical therapy, treatment, and a steroid injection to delay the surgery didn’t ease the pain or stabilize the shoulder. Surgery was chosen to limit the risk of further injury.

Arkansas is off to an 11-5 start, including a 1-3 record in Southeastern Conference play.

