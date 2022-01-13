Advertisement

Arkansas coach Musselman to miss games after surgery

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) during a time out...
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) during a time out against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas announced men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss at least two games, starting with Saturday’s game at LSU.

Assistant Keith Smart will serve as interim coach.

A statement from Musselman’s doctor said he was injured in a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed he had torn tendons and would require surgery. The plan to use daily physical therapy, treatment, and a steroid injection to delay the surgery didn’t ease the pain or stabilize the shoulder. Surgery was chosen to limit the risk of further injury.

Arkansas is off to an 11-5 start, including a 1-3 record in Southeastern Conference play.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will quickly change to snow Saturday morning and may be heavy at times.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow still on track for Saturday
MoDOT mowers find body in ditch near Winona, Mo.
Bradley Southard/Webster County Sheriff's Office
CAPTURED: Webster County authorities arrest man wanted on several warrants
High-speed chase ends off I-44
Greene County prosecutor files charges against man in high-speed chase through 2 counties
Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

Latest News

Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) pulls up to shoot over Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21)...
Razorbacks hot start dooms Mizzou; Notae scores 19
(AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Mosley carries Missouri State over Southern Illinois
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs take playoff experience into Sunday night vs Steelers
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, left, and Jerome Bettis celebrate...
Deja vu? Roethlisberger hoping for Bettis-style send-off